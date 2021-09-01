BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

