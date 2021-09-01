BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00522110 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

