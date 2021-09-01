ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00161883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.43 or 0.07331201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.79 or 0.99943559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.30 or 0.01007572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

