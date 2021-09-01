$180.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $180.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $704.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

