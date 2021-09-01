American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

APEI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.20. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $489.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

