Clarius Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.00. 44,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.89. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

