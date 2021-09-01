Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

