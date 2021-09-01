ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
ANSS stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.07. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.51. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
