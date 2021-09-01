ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

ANSS stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.07. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.51. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

