Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,252. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

