American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

American Woodmark stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

