MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $643.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

