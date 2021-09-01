Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.32

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BSPA opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

