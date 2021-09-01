Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,394 shares of company stock worth $5,007,718. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

