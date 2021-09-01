BitKan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. BitKan has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitKan coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitKan has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

BitKan Profile

BitKan (CRYPTO:KAN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,989,122,662 coins. BitKan’s official website is bitkan.com . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitKan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

