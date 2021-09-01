Anchor Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.33 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00006788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $350.32 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,543,167 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars.

