Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post $56.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $56.58 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $234.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.50 million to $234.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,750. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.81.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

