Keel Point LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

