$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.81 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $191.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,185. The company has a market capitalization of $483.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

