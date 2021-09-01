Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

