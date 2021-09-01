Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

