Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 6,119 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $788.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. On average, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

