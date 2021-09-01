Short Interest in iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Expands By 16.4%

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. iEntertainment Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About iEntertainment Network
