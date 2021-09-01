Keel Point LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

