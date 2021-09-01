Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 379.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

