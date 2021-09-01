Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,315 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.19. 10,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

