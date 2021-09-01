Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 14,894 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,720. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

