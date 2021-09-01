Swiss National Bank Sells 231,606 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $193,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after acquiring an additional 155,460 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $324.47. 966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $208.19 and a one year high of $326.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

