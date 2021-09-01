China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 29th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNR opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

