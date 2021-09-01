Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) to Hold

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay has been witnessing improving order levels as higher commodity prices and improving farm income is fueling demand for irrigation equipment. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security. These factors will continue to fuel its top-line growth. Higher raw material costs and labor and transportation costs are anticipated to offset these gains in 2021. The impact of the new variants of COVID-19 virus also remains a concern. Nevertheless, the infrastructure business is well-poised for growth in the long run, backed by strong demand for its Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products as well as higher infrastructure spending. A strong balance sheet, focus on introducing technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and acquisitions will drive growth.”

Shares of LNN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,026. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

