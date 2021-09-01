Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $127,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.01. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

