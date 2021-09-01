Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,716 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $263,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.