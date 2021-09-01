Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $114.70

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock remained flat at $$83.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

