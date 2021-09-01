Signata Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Signata has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $385,152.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00830258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

