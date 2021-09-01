GAMEE Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $829,015.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00161661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.85 or 0.07343949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.30 or 1.00129837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.01009159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

