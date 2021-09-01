Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT at $39.57

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

