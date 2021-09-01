Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Anaplan by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

