ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $643.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $647.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

