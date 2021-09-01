Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Increases By 30.2%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$14.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLTRF shares. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

