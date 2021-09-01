Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.