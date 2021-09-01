Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $14.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.57. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.81. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $490.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.36.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

