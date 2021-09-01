Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Genmab A/S stock traded up $14.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.57. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.81. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $490.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.36.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
