Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 29th

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.