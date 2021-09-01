IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.29

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.29 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27). IOG shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 343,035 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on IOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £106.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

