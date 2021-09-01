Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

