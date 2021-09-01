Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

