Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,490 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

