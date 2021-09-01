888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

888 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 424.60 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.