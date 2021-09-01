Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILKAY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

