Keel Point LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

