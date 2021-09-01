Keel Point LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $237.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

