Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

