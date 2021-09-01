Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock worth $6,959,966. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $243.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.